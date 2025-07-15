UIDAI Urges Parents to Complete Mandatory Aadhaar Biometric Update

In a renewed push to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of India’s digital identity system, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an advisory urging parents and guardians to complete the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have crossed the age of seven years but whose biometric details have not yet been updated in the Aadhaar database. The UIDAI has also begun sending SMS alerts to registered mobile numbers to prompt timely action.

This is part of UIDAI’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the Aadhaar ecosystem remains accurate, inclusive, and useful across all stages of life—especially for young children who may be accessing critical services linked to their Aadhaar identity.

What Is Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU)?

At the time of Aadhaar enrolment, children below the age of five years are enrolled using demographic details (name, date of birth, gender, address) along with a facial photograph. Fingerprints and iris scans are not collected at this stage, as biometric traits are still developing and may not offer consistent data.

To address this, UIDAI mandates a biometric update at two key stages of a child’s life:

First MBU at Age 5: Free of cost

Includes collection of fingerprints, iris scan, and updated photograph Second MBU at Age 15 (Recommended): Not currently mandatory but encouraged to maintain accuracy over time

The Age 5–7 Window: Free and Crucial

The UIDAI has emphasized that the biometric update should ideally be completed between the age of 5 and 7 years. During this age window, the MBU is completely free and can be done at any nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or authorized Aadhaar enrolment centre.

However, if the biometric update is done after the child turns seven, a nominal fee of ₹100 is charged as per existing regulations.

Parents who miss this window risk facing complications, as failure to complete the MBU even after age 7 could lead to deactivation of the child’s Aadhaar number. This could create serious challenges in accessing essential services.

Aadhaar: A Key to Education, Benefits, and Empowerment

Updating biometric details is not just a procedural requirement—it is vital for ensuring that Aadhaar remains a reliable and functional identity proof for the child. Aadhaar is increasingly being used for:

School admissions

Registration for entrance exams

Availing scholarships and welfare schemes

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT)

Opening bank accounts

Accessing government programs and subsidies

With more services being digitized and Aadhaar becoming the backbone of public service delivery, ensuring its accuracy becomes crucial.

How to Update Your Child’s Aadhaar Biometrics

Updating a child’s Aadhaar is a simple and parent-friendly process:

Locate an Aadhaar Seva Kendra or authorized enrolment centre via the UIDAI website or mAadhaar app

Carry the child’s original Aadhaar card and parent’s identity proof

No documents are required if the update is being done for biometric data alone

The update will include photograph, fingerprints, and iris scan

The update can typically be completed in 15–30 minutes, and parents are issued an Acknowledgment Slip for tracking the update status.

UIDAI’s Outreach and Alerts

To ensure widespread compliance, UIDAI has initiated SMS notifications to the mobile numbers linked with children’s Aadhaar cards. These messages serve as reminders to parents/guardians that the biometric update is due or overdue.

UIDAI is also working with schools and local authorities to spread awareness about the importance of biometric updates and ensure no child is left behind in availing the benefits tied to Aadhaar.

Don’t Delay: Update Now to Avoid Deactivation

With over a billion Aadhaar holders, UIDAI is keen on ensuring every Aadhaar number, especially those of children, remains active and functionally usable. Biometric updates help safeguard identity authentication and prevent misuse or duplication.

Parents are strongly advised to check the status of their child’s Aadhaar and visit the nearest centre to complete the MBU without delay. This simple action can help secure access to critical services and entitlements for your child.

For more information, visit the official UIDAI portal: https://uidai.gov.in