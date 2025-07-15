Left Menu

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam announces enhanced powers against drug offenders through MCOCA. The amended act targets large drug seizures and provides authorities with more capabilities to trace drug origins. Criticism is addressed concerning unapprehended drug lords and misuse by foreign nationals.

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, announced a crucial amendment to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), boosting the state's capability to combat drug offenses. This amendment allows its application in cases involving commercial quantities of drugs, enhancing the law's reach and effectiveness against organized crime.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Kadam emphasized that over 10,000 drug-related cases have surfaced in the last five years, demonstrating the administration's commitment to tackling this issue. The amendment provides law enforcement with robust tools to trace drug sources and capture key figures in the drug trade.

Addressing criticisms about failing to apprehend prominent figures, Kadam highlighted recent successes in capturing high-profile offenders abroad. Concerns about the legal system's misuse by foreign nationals were also discussed, with plans underway to establish a stronger legal framework against such exploitation.

