Punjab's New Bill: Protecting Sacred Texts from Sacrilege

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann champions the Anti-sacrilege Bill, aimed at preventing future sacrilege crimes by imposing severe penalties. This Bill, which has been sent to a Select Committee, addresses past hurts and seeks to safeguard revered scriptures like the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a decisive step against sacrilege crimes with the introduction of the Anti-sacrilege Bill. The Bill, discussed on the final day of the Punjab Assembly's Special Session, aims to ensure such crimes are met with harsh penalties.

Referred to a Select Committee for stakeholder input, the Bill is a response to previous acts against holy scriptures, notably the Guru Granth Sahib. Mann described the revered text as humanity's 'lighthouse of peace and tranquility', asserting the need for action against sacrilege to protect public sentiment in Punjab.

The Bill proposes imprisonment of up to life and significant fines for offenders. This legislative move is also a nod to respecting other sacred texts, including the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible, emphasizing the global need for respect and protection of religious sentiments.

