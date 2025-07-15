Tragic Road Rage: Youth Arrested in Fatal Attack on Pedestrian

In a shocking incident of road rage, a 25-year-old man was apprehended by Gurugram Police for the alleged murder of an elderly pedestrian. The victim, Ashok, was fatally struck on the head with an iron rod during a dispute over rash driving, following which he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The incident was initially reported when the victim's son filed a complaint at the Sector 10A police station. He detailed how his father had been on a post-dinner walk when a speeding motorist, now identified as Firoz Ahamad, engaged in a confrontation leading to the attack.

After Ashok's unfortunate demise, murder charges were added to the FIR. Police have arrested Ahamad, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, who has confessed to the crime and remains in custody as investigations continue.

