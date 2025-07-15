Left Menu

Tragic Road Rage: Youth Arrested in Fatal Attack on Pedestrian

A 25-year-old man in Gurugram was arrested for killing an elderly pedestrian with an iron rod after a heated argument over reckless riding. The victim, Ashok, succumbed to his injuries weeks later. The suspect, Firoz Ahamad, from Uttar Pradesh, confessed and is in police custody for further questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:46 IST
Tragic Road Rage: Youth Arrested in Fatal Attack on Pedestrian
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of road rage, a 25-year-old man was apprehended by Gurugram Police for the alleged murder of an elderly pedestrian. The victim, Ashok, was fatally struck on the head with an iron rod during a dispute over rash driving, following which he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The incident was initially reported when the victim's son filed a complaint at the Sector 10A police station. He detailed how his father had been on a post-dinner walk when a speeding motorist, now identified as Firoz Ahamad, engaged in a confrontation leading to the attack.

After Ashok's unfortunate demise, murder charges were added to the FIR. Police have arrested Ahamad, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, who has confessed to the crime and remains in custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025