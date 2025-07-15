Panchayat Unity Shuts Down Contentious Liquor Vend in Shimla

A liquor vend in Shimla's Kheri village was ordered shut by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh following the mass resignation of local panchayat officials. The closure comes in response to safety and environmental concerns reported by the community.

The presence of the liquor shop, which had allegedly been operating without a required no-objection certificate from the gram Panchayat, prompted widespread dissatisfaction. Panchayat officials, alongside members of the Mahila Mandal and Nash Nivaran Samiti, resigned en masse, expressing their discomfort with the shop's operations.

Complaints arose from the community, highlighting safety issues for women and the ease of alcohol access for 500 migrant workers involved in a local hydropower project. While proposals for 750 new panchayats have been submitted, Minister Singh cited financial constraints in delaying their creation.