Panchayat Unity Shuts Down Contentious Liquor Vend in Shimla

In Shimla district, a liquor vend was closed by Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh after the village panchayat protested. The vend had led to mass resignations of local officials due to safety concerns. The closure aims to restore peace in the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A liquor vend in Shimla's Kheri village was ordered shut by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh following the mass resignation of local panchayat officials. The closure comes in response to safety and environmental concerns reported by the community.

The presence of the liquor shop, which had allegedly been operating without a required no-objection certificate from the gram Panchayat, prompted widespread dissatisfaction. Panchayat officials, alongside members of the Mahila Mandal and Nash Nivaran Samiti, resigned en masse, expressing their discomfort with the shop's operations.

Complaints arose from the community, highlighting safety issues for women and the ease of alcohol access for 500 migrant workers involved in a local hydropower project. While proposals for 750 new panchayats have been submitted, Minister Singh cited financial constraints in delaying their creation.

