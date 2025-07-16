Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Tensions: Syria's New Leader Faces Challenges
Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire after escalating clashes in the southern Sweida province between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions. Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian government forces, leading to further tension as international concern grew. The situation remains volatile with ongoing accusations of human rights violations.
Syria's defense minister declared a ceasefire on Tuesday after government forces took control of a key city in the southern Sweida province. The announcement came in the wake of sectarian clashes that claimed dozens of lives.
The conflict between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed groups escalated, prompting the Syrian government to intervene. Reports of human rights violations by Syrian security forces surfaced despite the ceasefire, further complicating the situation.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian military convoys to protect the Druze minority. The violence has drawn international attention, with the US envoy to Syria expressing concern over the ongoing strife.
