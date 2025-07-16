Left Menu

Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Tensions: Syria's New Leader Faces Challenges

Syria's defense minister announced a ceasefire after escalating clashes in the southern Sweida province between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions. Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian government forces, leading to further tension as international concern grew. The situation remains volatile with ongoing accusations of human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busraal-Harir | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:35 IST
Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Tensions: Syria's New Leader Faces Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's defense minister declared a ceasefire on Tuesday after government forces took control of a key city in the southern Sweida province. The announcement came in the wake of sectarian clashes that claimed dozens of lives.

The conflict between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed groups escalated, prompting the Syrian government to intervene. Reports of human rights violations by Syrian security forces surfaced despite the ceasefire, further complicating the situation.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian military convoys to protect the Druze minority. The violence has drawn international attention, with the US envoy to Syria expressing concern over the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025