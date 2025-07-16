Indonesian Authorities Bust Major Baby Trafficking Ring

Authorities in Indonesia have successfully dismantled a baby trafficking ring, rescuing six infants allegedly intended for sale. Among them, five were en route to Singapore, according to reports from Channel News Asia.

The syndicate, which authorities say completed 24 such deals since early 2023, has led to the arrest of 12 suspects, each undertaking specialized roles ranging from recruitment to caregiving and transportation of the children.

Reports indicate that the operation unraveled following a parent's tip about a kidnapping incident. The investigation is ongoing as rescued infants receive care in hospitals, and authorities intensify efforts to trace and dismantle similar operations.