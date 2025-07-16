Govt Backs 11 Community Projects to Promote NZ Sign Language Nationwide

In a strong show of support for the Deaf community and the use of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL), the Government has announced funding for 11 new community projects that will enhance accessibility, language education, and cultural inclusion across the country. Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston revealed that nearly $250,000 will be distributed through the NZSL Board’s annual community grant programme.

These projects aim to bolster the use and visibility of NZSL—an official language of New Zealand—while equipping families, interpreters, and Deaf individuals with tools and platforms to better communicate, share stories, and strengthen community ties.

A Wide-Ranging Set of Initiatives

This year’s grant recipients reflect a diverse range of initiatives designed to meet the needs of different groups within the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Some of the standout projects include:

NZSL classes for families of Deaf children and Deaf teenagers , delivered by the Wellington Deaf Society , helping bridge the communication gap between Deaf youth and their hearing family members.

Community events hosted by Deaf and NZSL clubs in Hamilton, Cambridge, Dunedin, and Alexandra , fostering local engagement and cultural pride.

A new directory website serving as a one-stop hub of information translated into NZSL , giving Deaf users access to vital resources in their primary language.

A review of the NZSL interpreting code of ethics through a te ao Māori lens , as well as a mentoring programme for interpreters to strengthen the profession and enhance cultural competence.

Workshops, courses, and podcasts aimed at both skill-building and storytelling within the Deaf community, ensuring that Deaf experiences are captured and shared authentically.

“This year, it’s fantastic to see such a wide variety of projects being funded,” said Minister Upston. “These initiatives not only promote NZSL, but also address important gaps in education, representation, and professional development.”

Breaking Barriers in Hearing Families and Interpreter Support

Minister Upston particularly highlighted the importance of supporting families with Deaf children. “Many Deaf children are born into hearing families. Without early exposure to NZSL, these children can face delays in language development,” she noted. “By funding sign language classes specifically for these families, we’re helping to create language-rich environments from the start.”

The funding also includes critical investments in New Zealand’s interpreter workforce, including a review of ethical standards and the introduction of a mentorship programme. These moves aim to improve the quality and cultural appropriateness of NZSL interpreting across diverse communities.

A Language with Legal Status and Cultural Significance

New Zealand Sign Language was declared an official language in 2006, alongside English and te reo Māori. According to the latest census, nearly 25,000 New Zealanders use NZSL as part of their daily lives. The NZSL Board, which oversees these community grants, provides expert advice to the Government and works to ensure NZSL is maintained and promoted as a vital part of New Zealand’s cultural and linguistic identity.

“The Government invests around $1 million annually in NZSL support, and these grants are an essential part of that effort,” said Upston. “We want to ensure NZSL remains not only a living language but one that thrives in every aspect of community life.”

Bringing NZSL into the Mainstream

In addition to boosting language learning, the funded initiatives are expected to expand NZSL visibility in everyday life—through digital platforms, social media, public events, and local Deaf clubs. These NZSL-first spaces are vital in creating environments where Deaf New Zealanders can fully express themselves and access information in their native language.

“The success of these projects lies not just in their reach, but in their authenticity,” Upston added. “They are created by and for the Deaf community, empowering people to lead the way in shaping inclusive, accessible futures.”

The Minister congratulated the organisations whose proposals were selected for funding and affirmed the Government’s ongoing commitment to language equity and social inclusion.

Looking Forward: Continued Commitment to NZSL

As New Zealand becomes more aware of the importance of accessibility, language rights, and Deaf culture, the Government’s targeted investments in NZSL are a meaningful step toward building a society where everyone can participate fully.

For those interested in future grant rounds or learning more about New Zealand Sign Language, information is available through the NZSL Board and Office for Disability Issues.