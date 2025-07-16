Left Menu

Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman for Fuel Smuggling

Iran seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf of Oman, accusing it of smuggling 2 million litres of fuel. The Hormozgan province's chief justice stated that the tanker lacked necessary legal documents and had 17 crew members arrested. A judicial case is now underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:24 IST
Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman for Fuel Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant maritime operation, Iran seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker, accused of smuggling 2 million litres of fuel, was detained after inspections revealed insufficient legal documentation for its cargo.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan province, confirmed that 17 crew members were taken into custody and a judicial case has been initiated at the Jask county prosecutor's office.

Despite Iran's battle against fuel smuggling efforts, the situation highlights ongoing challenges due to the nation's subsidized fuel prices. Details about the vessel's registration remain undisclosed.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025