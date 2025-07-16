Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman for Fuel Smuggling

In a significant maritime operation, Iran seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker, accused of smuggling 2 million litres of fuel, was detained after inspections revealed insufficient legal documentation for its cargo.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan province, confirmed that 17 crew members were taken into custody and a judicial case has been initiated at the Jask county prosecutor's office.

Despite Iran's battle against fuel smuggling efforts, the situation highlights ongoing challenges due to the nation's subsidized fuel prices. Details about the vessel's registration remain undisclosed.