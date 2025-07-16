Left Menu

Sikkim HC Mandates Payout in Fatal Motor Accident Case

The Sikkim High Court overturned a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal decision, directing United India Insurance Company to compensate Rs 21.89 lakh to the parents of a deceased labourer. The court ruled the labourer, a daily wage worker, fell under workman coverage in the insurance policy, not just a passenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:29 IST
Sikkim HC Mandates Payout in Fatal Motor Accident Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim High Court has overturned a ruling by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, directing United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 21.89 lakh in compensation. This payment is to be made to the parents of a labourer who tragically died following a motor vehicle accident.

In his ruling, Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan clarified that the deceased was covered under a workman's insurance policy, refuting the insurance company's argument that he was merely a passenger. The appeal, filed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, challenged the original decision that denied the compensation claim.

The accident, occurring on April 20, 2023, involved a labourer hired to unload sand. Despite investigations labeling him a gratuitous passenger, the High Court acknowledged his role as a workman, leading to a rightful claim under workmen's liability insurance. The court also assigned vicarious liability to the vehicle owner due to the driver's negligence.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025