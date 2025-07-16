Sikkim HC Mandates Payout in Fatal Motor Accident Case

The Sikkim High Court has overturned a ruling by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, directing United India Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 21.89 lakh in compensation. This payment is to be made to the parents of a labourer who tragically died following a motor vehicle accident.

In his ruling, Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan clarified that the deceased was covered under a workman's insurance policy, refuting the insurance company's argument that he was merely a passenger. The appeal, filed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, challenged the original decision that denied the compensation claim.

The accident, occurring on April 20, 2023, involved a labourer hired to unload sand. Despite investigations labeling him a gratuitous passenger, the High Court acknowledged his role as a workman, leading to a rightful claim under workmen's liability insurance. The court also assigned vicarious liability to the vehicle owner due to the driver's negligence.