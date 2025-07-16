Convicted without Rape: Thane Court's Verdict on 2018 Assault Case

In a critical judgment, a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, convicted Rameshsingh Vijaybahadur Singh for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2018. However, the court acquitted him of rape, citing insufficient evidence to support that charge.

The special court judge D S Deshmukh presided over the hearing regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sentencing Singh to the period already served in jail - seven years and two months - the judge noted significant discrepancies in the victim's testimony and lack of substantive evidence.

The court highlighted the absence of injuries on the victim and inconsistent accounts as key reasons for the dismissal of the severe charges. Despite Singh's acquittal on rape charges, the court noted clear evidence of sexual assault and recommended compensation for the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thane.

