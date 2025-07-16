Left Menu

Convicted without Rape: Thane Court's Verdict on 2018 Assault Case

A Thane court convicted Rameshsingh Vijaybahadur Singh for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2018 but acquitted him of rape due to insufficient evidence. Despite the victim's testimony, charges under important sections of the POCSO Act were dismissed. Singh was sentenced to time served: seven years and two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:37 IST
Convicted without Rape: Thane Court's Verdict on 2018 Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical judgment, a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, convicted Rameshsingh Vijaybahadur Singh for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in 2018. However, the court acquitted him of rape, citing insufficient evidence to support that charge.

The special court judge D S Deshmukh presided over the hearing regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sentencing Singh to the period already served in jail - seven years and two months - the judge noted significant discrepancies in the victim's testimony and lack of substantive evidence.

The court highlighted the absence of injuries on the victim and inconsistent accounts as key reasons for the dismissal of the severe charges. Despite Singh's acquittal on rape charges, the court noted clear evidence of sexual assault and recommended compensation for the victim through the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025