Tragedy at Aid Center: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

A devastating incident at a Gaza aid distribution site resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians, according to reports from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The tragedy, occurring at a center in Khan Younis, has been attributed to a crowd surge allegedly initiated by armed agitators linked to Hamas.

The chaos is believed to have led to the trampling of 19 individuals and the fatal stabbing of one person, as per the U.S.-backed and Israel-supported GHF's statement. Palestinian health officials reported 21 deaths due to suffocation in the congested space.

The incident feeds into the broader conflict and humanitarian issues in Gaza, where over 875 killings have been documented near aid sites in recent weeks. Criticism has been directed at GHF for poor crowd management and failure to adhere to humanitarian principles, as voices call for the reinstatement of a U.N.-led aid system.

(With inputs from agencies.)