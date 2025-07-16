Left Menu

Controversy Over Language Requirement for Jammu and Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Post

Mehbooba Mufti criticizes the judiciary's alleged bias influenced by divisive politics, following a stay on requiring Urdu proficiency for Naib Tehsildar positions in Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling has sparked protests, particularly by the BJP, leading to the deferment of the recruitment process by the JKSSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:22 IST
Controversy Over Language Requirement for Jammu and Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Post
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious issue involving language requirements, Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment over the judiciary's perceived susceptibility to divisive politics.

The Central Administrative Tribunal recently stayed the requirement for Urdu proficiency in Jammu and Kashmir, fueling protests primarily led by the BJP.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board put a hold on the Naib Tehsildar recruitment process in response to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

