Controversy Over Language Requirement for Jammu and Kashmir Naib Tehsildar Post

In a contentious issue involving language requirements, Peoples' Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment over the judiciary's perceived susceptibility to divisive politics.

The Central Administrative Tribunal recently stayed the requirement for Urdu proficiency in Jammu and Kashmir, fueling protests primarily led by the BJP.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board put a hold on the Naib Tehsildar recruitment process in response to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)