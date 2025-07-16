EU Court Upholds Repayment Ruling Against Le Pen's Estate

The European Union's General Court affirmed a decision by the European Parliament demanding the late Jean-Marie Le Pen's estate to repay 303,200 euros for improperly claimed expenses. The judgement was confirmed on Wednesday.

Following Le Pen's death in January 2025 at age 96, his daughters continued the legal battle he initiated in January 2024. Le Pen had disputed the repayment demand, asserting it breached legal certainty and his right to a fair trial. However, the court found the European Parliament adhered to proper procedures.

The ruling clarified that rights to a fair trial are applicable solely to judicial hearings, not administrative ones. The National Rally, the political party founded by Le Pen and previously named the National Front, did not respond to requests for comments.

