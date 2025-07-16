Left Menu

Reviving History: 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' Receives Protection Status

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government to declare the Lodhi-era 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' as a protected monument. This development follows a resident's plea after a prolonged legal dispute and aims to preserve the historical site by removing encroachments and illegal structures while ensuring its beautification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:29 IST
The Supreme Court has mandated the Delhi government to classify 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali', a Lodhi-era monument, as protected. This move seeks to preserve its historical significance.

Following a plea by Defence Colony resident Rajeev Suri and a series of legal actions, the court orders the removal of encroachments and structures that have occupied the site since the 1960s.

Efforts to beautify and safeguard the monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, continue as authorities plan and execute preservation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

