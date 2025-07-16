Swift Police Action Foils Bank Heist in Shahjahanpur
Three individuals, including a minor, were caught during a thwarted bank robbery at Punjab National Bank in Shahjahanpur. The suspects damaged surveillance equipment and attempted to break into a locker but were intercepted by police on patrol. A country-made pistol was recovered from the scene.
Early Wednesday morning, a bank robbery attempt was foiled by swift police action in Shahjahanpur. Three suspects, including a juvenile, were apprehended at a Punjab National Bank branch, according to local authorities.
The robbers broke into the bank and targeted a locker, but police intervened as part of their regular patrols. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that officers noticed suspicious activity and acted promptly to arrest the culprits.
The suspects managed to disable surveillance cameras but were caught red-handed with a country-made pistol in their possession. The police continue to investigate the incident to understand the motives and potential connections of the individuals involved.
