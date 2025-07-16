Left Menu

Swift Police Action Foils Bank Heist in Shahjahanpur

Three individuals, including a minor, were caught during a thwarted bank robbery at Punjab National Bank in Shahjahanpur. The suspects damaged surveillance equipment and attempted to break into a locker but were intercepted by police on patrol. A country-made pistol was recovered from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:39 IST
Swift Police Action Foils Bank Heist in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Early Wednesday morning, a bank robbery attempt was foiled by swift police action in Shahjahanpur. Three suspects, including a juvenile, were apprehended at a Punjab National Bank branch, according to local authorities.

The robbers broke into the bank and targeted a locker, but police intervened as part of their regular patrols. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that officers noticed suspicious activity and acted promptly to arrest the culprits.

The suspects managed to disable surveillance cameras but were caught red-handed with a country-made pistol in their possession. The police continue to investigate the incident to understand the motives and potential connections of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025