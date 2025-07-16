Presidency Slams DA’s “Disinformation” on US Relations, Defends Envoy Jonas

The Presidency has issued a strong rebuke of the Democratic Alliance (DA), accusing the party of deliberately spreading disinformation and sensationalism regarding South Africa’s international diplomatic relations—particularly with the United States—and of attempting to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointed Special Envoy to North America, Mcebisi Jonas.

In a formal statement released on Tuesday, the Presidency cautioned the public against accepting the DA’s claims as fact or as reflective of official government policy. It labeled the DA’s assertions “misleading,” “cheap,” and “dangerous,” warning that they risk damaging both South Africa’s foreign relations and its economic interests.

The Allegations and Government’s Response

The row stems from the DA’s claim that Mcebisi Jonas had his “credentials rejected” by the United States, rendering him unable to fulfil his duties as South Africa’s Special Envoy to North America. The Presidency dismissed this accusation outright, clarifying that Special Envoys are not required to present diplomatic credentials in the same manner as ambassadors or heads of mission.

“The DA seeks to add sensationalism to its claim by suggesting President Ramaphosa and Mr Jonas face a crisis in view of the United States’ pending implementation of trade tariffs announced several days ago by President Donald Trump,” the statement read.

The Presidency explained that Jonas’s role, by its very nature, does not entail formal diplomatic accreditation, nor does it require public reporting. His engagements are strategically coordinated with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which are the primary bodies leading trade and diplomatic discussions with the United States.

“Mr Jonas has played an important role in working with the DTIC to develop trade proposals that South Africa is currently negotiating with the United States in good faith,” the Presidency stated.

Jonas’s Strategic Role and the Context of Engagements

The Presidency went on to explain that Mcebisi Jonas’s outreach complements, rather than replaces, the work of established diplomatic and trade institutions. Jonas, a former Deputy Finance Minister, has been instrumental in helping reset South Africa’s relationship with the United States and assisting in the development of proposals to address emerging trade tensions.

Despite media speculation, Jonas has not been required to visit the US on urgent business, especially given recent direct engagements between President Ramaphosa and former US President Donald Trump, including a Working Visit to Washington in May 2025 and subsequent telephonic contact.

“His role continues in the background, offering strategic guidance and coordination,” the Presidency clarified.

DA Accused of Undermining National Interests

In a pointed criticism, the Presidency accused the DA of launching a “persistent campaign” against the country’s national interest, asserting that the party has chosen ideological posturing over constructive engagement. The DA’s visit to the United States earlier this year was described as a mission “to advance an ideological agenda rather than national priorities.”

“The DA has positioned itself as part of a right-wing nexus that seeks to use a foreign state to effect changes to democratically developed national policies in our own country,” the statement charged.

The Presidency further alleged that the DA was attempting to weaponize trade tensions to protest the recent removal of Andrew Whitfield from his post as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Broader Diplomatic Concerns

Beyond the issue of Mcebisi Jonas, the Presidency criticised the DA’s foreign policy rhetoric and pattern of insulting sovereign nations and global institutions, including Cuba and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Such behavior, the Presidency argued, threatens to undermine South Africa’s diplomatic credibility and could have real-world economic consequences, particularly for sectors dependent on stable international trade.

“If the DA were to succeed in undermining South Africa’s relations with various nations or institutions, the party will harm the viability of businesses and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of South Africans,” the Presidency warned.

Defending Diplomatic Integrity

The dispute underscores a broader clash between partisan politics and national diplomacy, raising concerns about the use of international platforms for domestic political point-scoring. As South Africa continues to navigate delicate trade talks and broader foreign policy engagements, the Presidency has made it clear that official channels—not political parties—speak on behalf of the nation in matters of international relations.

Mcebisi Jonas remains fully engaged in his role, and government departments involved in diplomacy and trade continue to act with unity and strategic focus in advancing South Africa’s global interests.