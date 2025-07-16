Indian Culinary Institute Noida Welcomes New Culinary Arts Batch with Gala Orientation

The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Noida, one of India’s premier institutions for culinary education, opened its doors to a fresh cohort of aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals with a vibrant and inspirational orientation programme for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Culinary Arts programmes. The grand event, filled with enthusiasm and promise, marked the beginning of an exciting journey for students stepping into the dynamic world of culinary arts and hospitality management.

Government Support for Skill-Based Culinary Education

The highlight of the event was the presence of Shri Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, who delivered an insightful keynote address. He underscored the growing significance of culinary arts as a vital component of India’s burgeoning tourism and hospitality sectors.

“The Government of India is deeply committed to expanding skill-based education across tourism and hospitality verticals. Culinary arts, in particular, hold immense potential to create sustainable livelihoods and elevate India’s global brand as a gastronomic destination,” Shri Bhushan stated.

He emphasized the role of institutions like ICI in bridging the skill gap, providing international-standard education, and nurturing innovation in the food and beverage industry.

Academic Excellence and Industry Engagement

The Director In-Charge of ICI Noida welcomed the students and their families, highlighting the institute’s achievements, cutting-edge curriculum, and collaborations with global culinary bodies. ICI’s unique blend of theoretical and hands-on training, coupled with its emphasis on entrepreneurship and innovation, makes it a sought-after destination for culinary aspirants.

“At ICI, we prepare students not just to be chefs but leaders in food innovation, hospitality management, and culinary entrepreneurship,” the Director noted.

The orientation programme also featured sessions by industry leaders from top-tier hotel chains, including executives from five-star hospitality brands. These experts offered real-world insights into modern kitchen management, food innovation trends, global food safety protocols, and customer service excellence, helping students understand the fast-evolving landscape of professional kitchens.

Alumni Inspire the Next Generation

Inspiring the new batch further were successful ICI alumni, now thriving as restaurateurs, executive chefs, and culinary consultants both in India and abroad. They shared their journeys from the classroom to commercial kitchens and boardrooms, offering tips on navigating challenges, staying passionate, and embracing creativity.

One such alumna, now the head of a popular fusion restaurant in Mumbai, shared:

“ICI gave me more than just a degree—it gave me the confidence to dream big, the discipline to work hard, and the tools to succeed in a competitive industry.”

Diverse and Enthusiastic Student Cohort

The incoming batch includes students from across India, representing a mosaic of cultures, languages, and culinary traditions. This diversity is seen as a strength that enriches peer learning and fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation.

Students expressed excitement about the state-of-the-art training kitchens, digital learning tools, and internship opportunities that await them during the course of their study.

“I’m thrilled to be part of ICI. It feels like the gateway to my dream career,” said a new BBA student from Kerala.

Interactive Sessions and Campus Exploration

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where students engaged directly with faculty and guest speakers, asking questions about curriculum, career paths, internships, and global opportunities. This was followed by a guided campus tour, showcasing ICI’s advanced culinary labs, demonstration kitchens, resource centers, and student support services.

Setting the Tone for a Transformative Year

The orientation not only introduced students to the academic rigors of culinary education but also instilled a sense of pride, responsibility, and excitement about contributing to India’s growing reputation as a global culinary hub. With strong government backing, industry partnerships, and a student-centric approach, ICI Noida continues to raise the bar in culinary and hospitality education.