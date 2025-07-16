Tensions Rise as Displaced People Attempt Return to Manipur Villages

Security forces intervened on Wednesday to prevent nearly 100 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Manipur from returning to their villages in Dolaithabi, as stated by police authorities.

This was a precautionary step to avert any accidental incidents, confirmed a senior officer. The IDPs, previously residing in a relief camp near Sajiwa, initiated movement toward Dolaithabi aiming to revisit their native lands.

The group was halted near Pukhao Tezpur, approximately 2.5 km from Dolaithabi, to maintain peace, the police officer noted. The area had experienced multiple attacks during ethnic violence in May 2023.

Adequate security measures have been enacted, with the deployment of a CRPF women personnel company. Discussions took place between local leaders and district administration to address concerns.

Despite the peaceful situation, senior officers actively monitor law and order. The returning IDPs, aware of their burnt homes, intended to briefly observe their courtyards and lands, expressing a strong desire to reconnect with their roots.

During interactions, Abe Devi expressed the lack of permission to enter her own home, while Ichan Chanu assured no intent to escalate tensions, stressing the need to highlight IDPs' plights to authorities. The ethnic violence since May 2023 has resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced thousands, many now living in relief camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)