Controversial Deportations: US Sends Criminals to Eswatini
The US has deported five criminal migrants to Eswatini under a controversial third-country deportation program. These men, previously described as violent criminals, hail from Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen, and Laos. Eswatini's government, with a history of human rights issues, has not commented on receiving these deportees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:12 IST
The United States has transferred five migrants, labeled as 'barbaric' criminals, to Eswatini as part of an expansion of its third-country deportation policy, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Previously, similar deportations saw eight men moved to South Sudan following a Supreme Court decision easing restrictions on such expatriations.
Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described these individuals as convicted felons, with offenses ranging from murder to child rape.
