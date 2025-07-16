Controversial Deportations: US Sends Criminals to Eswatini

The United States has transferred five migrants, labeled as 'barbaric' criminals, to Eswatini as part of an expansion of its third-country deportation policy, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Previously, similar deportations saw eight men moved to South Sudan following a Supreme Court decision easing restrictions on such expatriations.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described these individuals as convicted felons, with offenses ranging from murder to child rape.