Bahrain's $17 Billion U.S. Investment Push

Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa is set to announce an investment exceeding $17 billion in the United States during a meeting with President Donald Trump, according to a White House official.

The investment involves a substantial agreement between Gulf Air and Boeing/GE for $7 billion covering 12 aircraft, with an option for six more, along with sales of 40 GE engines. Furthermore, Bahrain aims to increase its investments in U.S. energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors.

The initiative comes on the heels of President Trump's foreign investment deals, bolstered by Bahrain's intentions to enhance U.S. domestic aluminum production, invest in LNG production, and secure cutting-edge AI chips. These moves aim to support 30,000 American jobs, reflecting strengthened economic ties between the U.S. and Bahrain.

