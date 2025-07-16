Left Menu

Tragic Scandal: Vulnerable Teen's Ordeal

A mentally challenged and visually impaired teenage girl in Karnal was allegedly raped, resulting in a pregnancy. The situation surfaced during a routine medical check-up. Authorities have arrested a suspect, and the victim is being cared for by the district's child welfare committee. More than three individuals were allegedly involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:50 IST
Tragic Scandal: Vulnerable Teen's Ordeal
A disturbing case has emerged from Karnal, where a mentally challenged and visually impaired teenage girl was allegedly raped, police revealed on Wednesday.

This shocking revelation came to light after the district's child welfare committee (CWC) discovered the girl was six months pregnant during a routine medical examination. Shocked by the crime's nature, CWC chairperson Umesh Kumar immediately filed a police complaint, labeling it a 'heinous crime'.

Authorities have since arrested a suspect in relation to the case. The girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old, is currently under the care of the CWC. The victim's family, from a financially struggling background, reportedly did not approach the police earlier due to fear and threats from the alleged perpetrators.

