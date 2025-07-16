Disability Commissioner Under Fire: Compulsory Leave Ordered Amid School Controversy
The Maharashtra Commissioner for People with Disabilities faces compulsory leave after mishandling a case involving a school for intellectually challenged students. Allegations of teacher abuse and financial misconduct at the school prompted action from BJP MLC Sandeep Joshi and subsequent legislative attention, demanding suspension and accountability from involved officials.
In a legislative session on Wednesday, it was announced that Maharashtra's Commissioner for People with Disabilities will be placed on compulsory leave over his administration's mishandling of a school-related issue.
This decision follows accusations by BJP MLC Sandeep Joshi of negligence and insensitivity towards a school for intellectually challenged students in Nagpur.
The school, Matoshri Shobhatai Bhakre, is embroiled in controversy over forced loan repayment, unsafe conditions, and threats from its director, leading to calls for accountability from multiple officials.
