Soren to attend WEF’s Davos meeting; set to become 'first CM' to address UK’s Blavatnik School

In a first, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos this month, and also undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to strengthen global partnership, an official said on Thursday.

After the January 18-24 Davos meeting, Soren will deliver a special lecture followed by a question and answer session at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, "becoming the first CM from India to address the institution", one of the world's leading schools of public policy and governance, he said.

Three senior Union ministers – Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi, five CMs and over 100 CEOs from India – are set to participate in the meeting, in a display of the country's power-packed presence, the official said.

''In a historic first, the Government of Jharkhand will participate in the Annual Meeting of the WEF to be held in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026, through an official delegation led by CM Hemant Soren. Following the Davos engagements, the delegation will also undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom, including London and Oxford,'' he said.

The visit assumes significance as it coincides with 25 years of Jharkhand's statehood, and marks its first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum.

The engagement reflects the state's intent to position itself on global platforms as it enters the next phase of its long-term development journey, the official said.

''Jharkhand's participation at Davos is anchored in the theme 'Growth in Harmony with Nature', which aligns closely with the World Economic Forum's 2026 focus on sustainable growth, resilience, trust, and long-term economic transformation. "The state's development approach emphasises balancing economic growth with ecological responsibility and social inclusion, drawing upon Jharkhand's natural resources and indigenous heritage,'' he said.

During the WEF Annual Meeting, the Jharkhand delegation will participate in state-led thematic sessions, structured dialogues, and official interactions at the India Pavilion and other platforms.

These engagements will focus on investment promotion, responsible resource governance, sustainable industrial development, critical minerals, energy transition, and long-term regional growth, while highlighting the role of sub-national governments in advancing inclusive and resilient economic models, he said.

Besides Soren, the chief ministers participating in the event include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Telangana's A Revanth Reddy.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi and a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh will also visit Davos for the five-day annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world. Following the Davos engagements, the Soren-led delegation will visit the United Kingdom, with the aim to strengthen institutional, academic, and investment-oriented partnerships, the official said.

The UK leg of the visit will focus on investment outreach, policy and institutional collaboration, academic engagements, and interaction with the Indian diaspora, in the context of the evolving India-UK economic partnership, he said.

"Discussions during the UK visit will also explore avenues for knowledge exchange, innovation-led collaboration, education and skilling partnerships, and strengthening long-term Jharkhand-UK cooperation,'' the official said.

The overall objective of the visit is to enhance Jharkhand's global visibility, deepen international partnerships, and support efforts towards employment generation, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth in the state, he said.

Soren has emphasised that the visit to Davos and the United Kingdom is significant from an investment and long-term development perspective, and directed officials to ensure coordinated and effective representation of Jharkhand's priorities on global platforms.

An official website detailing Jharkhand's participation has also been launched.

