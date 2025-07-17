Crisis in Ranks: Alarming Rate of Suicides Among Chhattisgarh Security Forces

A staggering 177 security personnel have taken their lives in the state of Chhattisgarh over the past six-and-a-half years, according to a recent disclosure by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. Among them, nearly 40 were members of paramilitary forces actively deployed in the region.

In a detailed written reply in the assembly, Sharma pointed out that family and personal issues, alongside health-related problems, were found as primary reasons behind these tragic incidents. This information surfaced during a response to a query by BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar concerning the rising suicide cases among security personnel.

Efforts are underway, such as conducting counselling sessions, yoga and cultural programs, and addressing grievances through various platforms, to tackle underlying issues and provide support to affected personnel and their families.