P.S. Sreedharan Pillai: From Governorship Back to the Courtroom
Outgoing Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai plans to return to his legal practice in Kerala after his tenure. Known for his amicable governance style, Pillai maintained minimal protocol and prioritized effective communication. He believes there's no legal or ethical issue in resuming his law career post-governorship.
- Country:
- India
Outgoing Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his intention to return to his legal practice once relieved of his gubernatorial duties. Following his term in Goa, Pillai plans to continue his law career in his home state of Kerala.
During an interview, Pillai reflected on his tenure, emphasizing his approach of handling complex issues with a smile. He faced challenges by fostering dialogue and minimizing protocol in gubernatorial interactions.
Pillai also remarked on the respect for the judicial system, stating there is no legal restriction for a former governor to practice law. He maintained that respect for the courts and their judges remains paramount in his return to the legal field.
