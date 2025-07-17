Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions Absurdity of School Without Classrooms

The Delhi High Court raised questions about a school's functioning without classrooms after learning that only renovations of non-classroom facilities were approved. The court pressed for necessary approvals from ASI for classroom construction in the MCD-run school, emphasizing its urgency given increased local population needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed astonishment over the notion of operating a school without classrooms, emphasizing the necessity for class facilities in an MCD-run primary school in Khirki Village. Despite permissions granted for boundary walls and other facilities, the absence of classrooms remained a grave concern.

This observation surfaced after the court was informed that authorities had approved the repair and renovation of certain amenities, excluding classrooms. The school, built in 1949 beside the Tomb of Yusuf Qattal, saw its original structure demolished in 2012, affecting 350 students displaced to another institution.

The court criticized both ASI and MCD for delays, urging prompt application and approval for classroom construction. The urgency stems from the increased population in Khirki Village, requiring expedited action to serve educational needs adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

