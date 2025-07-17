Unearthing Tragedy: The Chemmani Mass Grave Unveiled

The recent discovery of skeletal remains belonging to a young girl in a mass grave in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, has brought renewed focus to alleged atrocities committed during the LTTE conflict of the mid-1990s. Identified among 65 exhumed remains, the child's bones were found alongside poignant symbols of innocence: school bags and toys.

The findings, led by forensic archaeologist Raj Somadeva, were presented to the Jaffna Magistrate's Court. Jeganathan Tathparan, a representing lawyer, reported that two other skeletons might also belong to children. These recent developments have rekindled demands for justice and accountability from the Tamil community and international observers.

The Chemmani site garnered attention in 1998 following a soldier's testimony about mass civilian graves. Initially, 15 skeletons were uncovered in 1999, but progress halted until now. The grave's reopening underscores ongoing repercussions of a civil war that claimed an estimated 40,000 to 170,000 lives, involving charges of genocide and war crimes by Tamil political entities.