Left Menu

Doctor's Descent: An Act of Vandalism in Tamil Nadu

A 77-year-old ENT doctor in Tamil Nadu was arrested for defacing a statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by pouring black paint on it. The act was allegedly driven by personal stress. Police identified the suspect using CCTV footage and have detained him for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:15 IST
Doctor's Descent: An Act of Vandalism in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 77-year-old ENT doctor has been apprehended in Tamil Nadu for allegedly defacing a statue of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, according to local police reports. The incident, which involved pouring black paint on the 16-feet high bronze figure, has raised eyebrows.

The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, as confirmed by officials from the Hastampatti police station. He is known to operate an ENT nursing home in the area, and authorities have registered a case against him.

Police sources claim the doctor's actions were driven by mental stress and familial issues. The defacement took place on July 15 in front of Anna Park and has since prompted mixed reactions from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025