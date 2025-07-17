Doctor's Descent: An Act of Vandalism in Tamil Nadu
A 77-year-old ENT doctor in Tamil Nadu was arrested for defacing a statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by pouring black paint on it. The act was allegedly driven by personal stress. Police identified the suspect using CCTV footage and have detained him for further investigation.
A 77-year-old ENT doctor has been apprehended in Tamil Nadu for allegedly defacing a statue of the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, according to local police reports. The incident, which involved pouring black paint on the 16-feet high bronze figure, has raised eyebrows.
The suspect was identified through CCTV footage, as confirmed by officials from the Hastampatti police station. He is known to operate an ENT nursing home in the area, and authorities have registered a case against him.
Police sources claim the doctor's actions were driven by mental stress and familial issues. The defacement took place on July 15 in front of Anna Park and has since prompted mixed reactions from the public.
