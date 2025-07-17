Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Salimgarh Flyover: Man Killed by Speeding Truck

Mahender Pal, 47, died after being hit by a speeding truck while inspecting a flat tire on the Salimgarh Flyover in Delhi. The truck fled the scene. An FIR was filed, and investigations are underway to trace the vehicle using CCTV footage and other methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:36 IST
Tragic Accident on Salimgarh Flyover: Man Killed by Speeding Truck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 47-year-old Mahender Pal on Thursday morning on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. Pal, from Haryana's Palwal, was struck by a speeding truck while checking a flat tire, and the truck fled the scene, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 2 am while Pal was traveling with his family back to Palwal. As stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Nidhin Valsan, eyewitness accounts from Pal's son confirm that the truck did not stop after hitting him. Pal was quickly taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

An FIR has been lodged at the I.P. Estate Police Station citing rash driving and negligent behavior. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage and employing various technical aids to identify the truck involved. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025