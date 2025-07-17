Tragic Accident on Salimgarh Flyover: Man Killed by Speeding Truck

A tragic accident claimed the life of 47-year-old Mahender Pal on Thursday morning on the Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi. Pal, from Haryana's Palwal, was struck by a speeding truck while checking a flat tire, and the truck fled the scene, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 2 am while Pal was traveling with his family back to Palwal. As stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Nidhin Valsan, eyewitness accounts from Pal's son confirm that the truck did not stop after hitting him. Pal was quickly taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

An FIR has been lodged at the I.P. Estate Police Station citing rash driving and negligent behavior. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage and employing various technical aids to identify the truck involved. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)