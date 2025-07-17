Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail in MCA Forgery Case

A Delhi court granted pre-arrest bail to Oindrilla Das Gupta, accused of cheating by posing as an MCA employee. The court cited the need to verify document authenticity. The case involves forgery allegations and a civil monetary dispute.

Updated: 17-07-2025 13:12 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has granted pre-arrest bail to Oindrilla Das Gupta, accused of cheating by posing as an employee of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). This decision was made in light of pending verification of document authenticity.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler, who presided over the hearing, noted that Das Gupta had allegedly forged MCA invoices and signatures, including those of an official and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, to obtain Rs 10 lakh under false pretenses. A cheque related to the transaction was reportedly dishonored.

Das Gupta's legal counsel argued that the case is fundamentally a civil monetary dispute. Judge Laler granted bail, emphasizing the need for forensic results on the documents involved, and imposed conditions such as a bond of Rs 20,000, restrictions on travel, and prohibitions on interfering with evidence or witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

