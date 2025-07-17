Left Menu

Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Parish

A strike on the sole Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of two women and several injuries. The Holy Family Church, located in Gaza City, was damaged, and six individuals were seriously hurt. The parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, sustained minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:57 IST
Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Parish
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A devastating strike on Gaza's only Catholic parish has claimed the lives of two women and left several others injured, according to doctors in Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital. The attack caused significant damage to the Holy Family Church, marking a tragic moment for the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Italy's ANSA news agency reports that six individuals were seriously injured in the incident. Among the wounded was Father Gabriele Romanelli, the parish priest known for regularly updating the late Pope Francis about ongoing conflicts. While Father Romanelli suffered light leg injuries, the impact of the strike has deeply affected the local community.

The incident underscores the continuing strife in the region and highlights the perils faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip amidst escalating tensions. The affected parish stands as a symbol of resilience in the region, now challenged by yet another tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025