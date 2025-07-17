Tragic Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Parish

A devastating strike on Gaza's only Catholic parish has claimed the lives of two women and left several others injured, according to doctors in Gaza City's Al-Ahli Hospital. The attack caused significant damage to the Holy Family Church, marking a tragic moment for the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Italy's ANSA news agency reports that six individuals were seriously injured in the incident. Among the wounded was Father Gabriele Romanelli, the parish priest known for regularly updating the late Pope Francis about ongoing conflicts. While Father Romanelli suffered light leg injuries, the impact of the strike has deeply affected the local community.

The incident underscores the continuing strife in the region and highlights the perils faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip amidst escalating tensions. The affected parish stands as a symbol of resilience in the region, now challenged by yet another tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)