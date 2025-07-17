Thane Court Convicts Five in Grocer Robbery Case
A court in Thane has sentenced five individuals to six years in prison for a 2018 robbery involving cash and jewelry worth Rs 12.15 lakh. The judge convicted them based on substantial evidence, including testimonies from 23 witnesses, confirming the crime occurred in the early hours of August 2, 2018.
In a significant ruling, a Thane court has sentenced five individuals to six years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a grocer of cash and jewellery amounting to Rs 12.15 lakh in 2018.
Additional Sessions Judge N L Kale delivered the verdict on Wednesday, unequivocally stating that the prosecution had successfully proven all charges, including dacoity, beyond reasonable doubt. Each accused has also been fined Rs 3,500.
According to Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Munde, the crime unfolded in the early hours of August 2, 2018, when the accused, with their faces covered, broke into a grocer's house in Bhadvad, Bhiwandi, Thane. They threatened the family, robbed them of Rs 8.75 lakh in cash and other valuables, and fled. The conviction was supported by 23 witness testimonies.
