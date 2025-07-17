Fertilizer Fury: Chaos in Chhattisgarh Assembly Over DAP Shortage

Amid rising tensions in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly, thirty Congress members faced suspension on Thursday following heated accusations against the state government regarding the supply of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer. The uproar began as Congress members alleged that the government had failed to ensure adequate fertilizer distribution to meet agricultural demands.

State Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam responded during the Question Hour, outlining the steps taken to address the issue. He reported that while a target of 3,10,000 metric tonnes of DAP had been set for the kharif season 2025, only 1,08,155 MT was supplied by June 30, reflecting a clear shortage. To mitigate the deficit, alternative fertilizers were being promoted among farmers.

Despite these assurances, dissatisfaction persisted among Congress members, who accused private sectors of exploiting the shortage for black marketing. The resulting pandemonium prompted Speaker Raman Singh to suspend 30 Congress MLAs, including prominent figures, for defying house rules and maintaining disruptive behavior.