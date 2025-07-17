Left Menu

Kremlin's Internet Shutdown: A Defensive Measure

The Kremlin defends intermittent mobile internet shutdowns across Russia as necessary for protecting citizens from Ukrainian threats. Responding to recent outages, Dmitry Peskov justified the actions citing national security against drone attacks. Internet disruptions were reported in various Russian regions this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has justified the intermittent shutdown of mobile internet across Russia as a protective measure against potential threats from Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed concerns regarding recent internet disruptions, which were highlighted by the internet outage tracking service Sboi.rf, showing instability in numerous Russian regions this week.

The authorities often disconnect mobile internet to impede Ukrainian drone operations, Peskov explained, emphasizing the necessity of such actions for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

