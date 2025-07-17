The Kremlin has justified the intermittent shutdown of mobile internet across Russia as a protective measure against potential threats from Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed concerns regarding recent internet disruptions, which were highlighted by the internet outage tracking service Sboi.rf, showing instability in numerous Russian regions this week.

The authorities often disconnect mobile internet to impede Ukrainian drone operations, Peskov explained, emphasizing the necessity of such actions for national security.

