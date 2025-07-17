Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for restraint in Syria amid rising regional tensions following Israeli airstrikes. The attacks, which took place on Wednesday, were reportedly aimed at protecting Syrian Druze populations.

Wadephul emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could jeopardize Syria's stability and the ongoing transition process. He urged both domestic and international players to act responsibly.

The German Foreign Minister's comments come as violence in the region escalates, raising concerns about the fragile peace and security situation in Syria and its broader impact on regional dynamics.

