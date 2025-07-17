Left Menu

Controversy Strikes Rock-en-Seine Festival over Irish Rap Band's Booking

The Saint-Cloud municipality withdrew a €40,000 subsidy for the Rock-en-Seine festival due to the booking of Irish rap band Kneecap, known for pro-Palestine messages. The decision was made before the festival's final lineup. Kneecap's Mo Chara faces separate terrorism charges in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:11 IST
Controversy Strikes Rock-en-Seine Festival over Irish Rap Band's Booking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The municipal authority of Saint-Cloud, the host of the Rock-en-Seine music festival, has retracted a €40,000 subsidy due to the festival's inclusion of the Irish rap group Kneecap. The band has faced criticism for displaying pro-Palestine messages during performances.

A statement by the Saint-Cloud city hall revealed that their decision to withdraw funding was made after the schedule announcement, affirming the respect for programming independence but separating from funding politically charged actions or rhetoric.

Kneecap member Mo Chara is involved in legal proceedings in the UK, charged with a terrorism offense related to displaying a Hezbollah flag. He denies the charges, and the band asserts no support for Hamas or Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025