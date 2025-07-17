Controversy Strikes Rock-en-Seine Festival over Irish Rap Band's Booking

The municipal authority of Saint-Cloud, the host of the Rock-en-Seine music festival, has retracted a €40,000 subsidy due to the festival's inclusion of the Irish rap group Kneecap. The band has faced criticism for displaying pro-Palestine messages during performances.

A statement by the Saint-Cloud city hall revealed that their decision to withdraw funding was made after the schedule announcement, affirming the respect for programming independence but separating from funding politically charged actions or rhetoric.

Kneecap member Mo Chara is involved in legal proceedings in the UK, charged with a terrorism offense related to displaying a Hezbollah flag. He denies the charges, and the band asserts no support for Hamas or Hezbollah.

