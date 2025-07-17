Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Jeopardize Syria's Chemical Weapons Eradication

Israeli airstrikes on Damascus are impeding Syria's quest to eliminate chemical weapons stockpiles from the Assad era. A scheduled OPCW inspection was delayed due to the attacks. The OPCW plans a meeting to discuss the ramifications. Israel claims its attacks aimed to protect the Druze minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:54 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Jeopardize Syria's Chemical Weapons Eradication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus have obstructed Syria's ongoing efforts to dismantle chemical weaponry stockpiles amassed during Bashar al-Assad's regime. On Thursday, government adviser Ibrahim Olabi highlighted the setbacks caused by the strikes.

A much-anticipated inspection by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been put on hold, according to Olabi, Syria's Foreign Ministry's legal adviser overseeing the chemical weapons dossier. The OPCW will convene an emergency session next Tuesday to address the challenges posed by the Israeli assaults.

Meanwhile, Israel justifies its military action as a defensive measure to safeguard the Druze minority in southern Syria. These developments come as Syria's interim government remains committed to complete chemical disarmament, following several inspections since March at previously undisclosed sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025