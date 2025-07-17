Israeli Airstrikes Jeopardize Syria's Chemical Weapons Eradication

In a significant development, Israeli airstrikes on Damascus have obstructed Syria's ongoing efforts to dismantle chemical weaponry stockpiles amassed during Bashar al-Assad's regime. On Thursday, government adviser Ibrahim Olabi highlighted the setbacks caused by the strikes.

A much-anticipated inspection by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been put on hold, according to Olabi, Syria's Foreign Ministry's legal adviser overseeing the chemical weapons dossier. The OPCW will convene an emergency session next Tuesday to address the challenges posed by the Israeli assaults.

Meanwhile, Israel justifies its military action as a defensive measure to safeguard the Druze minority in southern Syria. These developments come as Syria's interim government remains committed to complete chemical disarmament, following several inspections since March at previously undisclosed sites.

