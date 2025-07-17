Professor Arrest Sparks Outrage in University

An assistant professor from a government university in Odisha's Sambalpur has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old student, according to local police reports released on Thursday.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the student, which led the Sambalpur Mahila Police Station to take action against the accused, highlighting issues of student safety on campus.

This incident is particularly concerning given the recent tragedy involving a college student from Balasore, who died after allegedly facing similar harassment and inaction from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)