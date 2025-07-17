Maharashtra Congress Calls for Explanation on Security Bill Passage

The Maharashtra Congress is demanding answers from its legislative members following the unexpected passage of a controversial security bill targeting Left-wing extremism without opposition. The contentious bill, pushed through the state assembly, enacts strict measures against 'urban Naxalism,' leading to criticism over potential suppression of dissent.

State unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has asked Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar to clarify the situation, as the decision was made without proper protest, contrary to previous party discussions. Wadettiwar admitted he was absent during the bill's passage due to prior commitments and expressed regret over missing the opportunity to challenge the legislation.

With civil society groups and opposition parties voicing concerns over the bill's implications for civil liberties, the Congress is reassessing its strategy. The opposition aims to convince Governor CP Radhakrishanan to withhold approval for the bill, while criticism mounts over the Mahayuti government's approach, likened to draconian British-era laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)