Maharashtra Congress Calls for Explanation on Security Bill Passage

The Maharashtra Congress seeks an explanation from its legislative wing over the passage of a controversial security bill targeting Left-wing extremism. This occurred without opposition, despite prior agreements to contest the legislation. The bill, with stringent provisions, has drawn criticism for limiting dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress is demanding answers from its legislative members following the unexpected passage of a controversial security bill targeting Left-wing extremism without opposition. The contentious bill, pushed through the state assembly, enacts strict measures against 'urban Naxalism,' leading to criticism over potential suppression of dissent.

State unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has asked Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar to clarify the situation, as the decision was made without proper protest, contrary to previous party discussions. Wadettiwar admitted he was absent during the bill's passage due to prior commitments and expressed regret over missing the opportunity to challenge the legislation.

With civil society groups and opposition parties voicing concerns over the bill's implications for civil liberties, the Congress is reassessing its strategy. The opposition aims to convince Governor CP Radhakrishanan to withhold approval for the bill, while criticism mounts over the Mahayuti government's approach, likened to draconian British-era laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

