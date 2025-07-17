Nuclear Smuggling Foiled: Georgia Intercepts $3 Million Uranium Deal
Georgia's national security service has detained two individuals involved in handling and attempting to sell uranium worth $3 million. Arrested in Batumi, the suspects face charges of illegal possession and sale of radioactive substances. This case highlights ongoing issues with nuclear security and illicit trade.
Georgia's national security service announced the detention of two individuals implicated in the handling and attempted sale of $3 million worth of uranium. The uranium, which had the potential for use in constructing a deadly bomb, underscores significant concerns about nuclear material security.
The suspects, a Georgian and a Turkish national, were arrested in Batumi on the Black Sea and charged with illegal possession and disposal of radioactive substances. The prosecutor general's statement identified this as a transnational crime that could have had devastating consequences.
A video released by the State Security Service depicted law enforcement officials using radiation scanners on a vehicle and inspecting vials containing a white, powdery substance. The incident highlights the ongoing threat of illicit nuclear trade, particularly in regions with historical ties to the former Soviet Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
