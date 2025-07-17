Nuclear Smuggling Foiled: Georgia Intercepts $3 Million Uranium Deal

Georgia's national security service announced the detention of two individuals implicated in the handling and attempted sale of $3 million worth of uranium. The uranium, which had the potential for use in constructing a deadly bomb, underscores significant concerns about nuclear material security.

The suspects, a Georgian and a Turkish national, were arrested in Batumi on the Black Sea and charged with illegal possession and disposal of radioactive substances. The prosecutor general's statement identified this as a transnational crime that could have had devastating consequences.

A video released by the State Security Service depicted law enforcement officials using radiation scanners on a vehicle and inspecting vials containing a white, powdery substance. The incident highlights the ongoing threat of illicit nuclear trade, particularly in regions with historical ties to the former Soviet Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)