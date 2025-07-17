Left Menu

Nuclear Smuggling Foiled: Georgia Intercepts $3 Million Uranium Deal

Georgia's national security service has detained two individuals involved in handling and attempting to sell uranium worth $3 million. Arrested in Batumi, the suspects face charges of illegal possession and sale of radioactive substances. This case highlights ongoing issues with nuclear security and illicit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:34 IST
Nuclear Smuggling Foiled: Georgia Intercepts $3 Million Uranium Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia's national security service announced the detention of two individuals implicated in the handling and attempted sale of $3 million worth of uranium. The uranium, which had the potential for use in constructing a deadly bomb, underscores significant concerns about nuclear material security.

The suspects, a Georgian and a Turkish national, were arrested in Batumi on the Black Sea and charged with illegal possession and disposal of radioactive substances. The prosecutor general's statement identified this as a transnational crime that could have had devastating consequences.

A video released by the State Security Service depicted law enforcement officials using radiation scanners on a vehicle and inspecting vials containing a white, powdery substance. The incident highlights the ongoing threat of illicit nuclear trade, particularly in regions with historical ties to the former Soviet Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025