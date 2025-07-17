Delhi High Court Takes Up Petition for Non-Heterosexual Partner Recognition in Medical Decisions
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a petition that stresses the need for legal recognition of non-heterosexual partners as medical representatives during treatment. Filed by a woman married to her partner in New Zealand, the plea highlights current legal gaps that disadvantage the LGBTQ+ community in medical emergencies.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government following a petition demanding legal acknowledgment of non-heterosexual partners as medical representatives. The petitioner argues that India's existing regulations lack clarity and fail to recognize 'partners in a union' for consent during medical treatments.
Justice Sachin Datta has instructed the government to respond within four weeks. The petition was filed by a woman married to her partner in New Zealand since 2023, challenging the current legal framework that disadvantages non-heterosexual couples in medical emergencies.
The petitioner seeks explicit legal recognition for partners to provide medical consent, pointing out the necessity for the same rights available to heterosexual couples. This lack of recognition is seen as a violation of constitutional rights under the Indian framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2nd T20I: India Women register 24-run over England; take 2-0 lead in five-match series
Indian Army's Spear Corps felicitate 44 students who cleared NEET, JEE after undergoing training in Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness
Amanjot, Rodrigues power India to 24-run win over England in 2nd T20I
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa Launches Promotional Campaign in India