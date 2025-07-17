Left Menu

Delhi High Court Takes Up Petition for Non-Heterosexual Partner Recognition in Medical Decisions

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a petition that stresses the need for legal recognition of non-heterosexual partners as medical representatives during treatment. Filed by a woman married to her partner in New Zealand, the plea highlights current legal gaps that disadvantage the LGBTQ+ community in medical emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:35 IST
Delhi High Court Takes Up Petition for Non-Heterosexual Partner Recognition in Medical Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government following a petition demanding legal acknowledgment of non-heterosexual partners as medical representatives. The petitioner argues that India's existing regulations lack clarity and fail to recognize 'partners in a union' for consent during medical treatments.

Justice Sachin Datta has instructed the government to respond within four weeks. The petition was filed by a woman married to her partner in New Zealand since 2023, challenging the current legal framework that disadvantages non-heterosexual couples in medical emergencies.

The petitioner seeks explicit legal recognition for partners to provide medical consent, pointing out the necessity for the same rights available to heterosexual couples. This lack of recognition is seen as a violation of constitutional rights under the Indian framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025