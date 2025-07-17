Delhi’s Security Drill: Evaluating Preparedness Amidst Simulated Chaos

Delhi witnessed a series of high-intensity security drills on Thursday as a collaborative effort amongst the city's law enforcement and emergency services aimed at preemptive terror threat management. The exercise spanned over ten strategic locations, testing the coordination and real-time response of involved agencies.

Simulated terror scenarios included bomb explosions and large-scale evacuations. At Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), the mock-drill featured an enacted bomb blast leading to an urgent evacuation, managed by Delhi Police with rapid deployment of Quick Reaction Teams. Specialized units, like bomb disposal squads, also participated extensively.

Public cooperation was emphasized, with citizens being educated on recognizing red flags and the importance of promptly reporting suspicious activities. Authorities monitored the drills closely, ensuring minimal public disruption and refining response strategies for future engagements. The operations will continue across different city locations on Friday.

