Delhi’s Security Drill: Evaluating Preparedness Amidst Simulated Chaos

Delhi Police, alongside other agencies, conducted high-intensity security drills across multiple locations in the capital. Designed to assess inter-agency coordination and preparedness against terror threats, the exercises included simulated bomb blasts, evacuations, and hostage situations. The drills, vital for testing real-time responses, also involved public awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi witnessed a series of high-intensity security drills on Thursday as a collaborative effort amongst the city's law enforcement and emergency services aimed at preemptive terror threat management. The exercise spanned over ten strategic locations, testing the coordination and real-time response of involved agencies.

Simulated terror scenarios included bomb explosions and large-scale evacuations. At Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), the mock-drill featured an enacted bomb blast leading to an urgent evacuation, managed by Delhi Police with rapid deployment of Quick Reaction Teams. Specialized units, like bomb disposal squads, also participated extensively.

Public cooperation was emphasized, with citizens being educated on recognizing red flags and the importance of promptly reporting suspicious activities. Authorities monitored the drills closely, ensuring minimal public disruption and refining response strategies for future engagements. The operations will continue across different city locations on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

