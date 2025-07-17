Supreme Court's Verdict on Limitation Act and MSMED Arbitration

In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared that the Limitation Act applies to arbitration proceedings under the 2006 law for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMED), ensuring the timely resolution of disputes.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi further clarified that the Limitation Act from 1963 is not applicable to conciliation processes between parties under the MSMED Act.

This ruling emerged following appeals, including one by Sonali Power Equipments Pvt Ltd, partially overturning a 2023 Bombay High Court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)