Maharashtra Cracks Down on Gutkha Trade with MCOCA Consideration

Maharashtra's government is considering applying the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to those involved in the transport and sale of banned gutkha and pan masala. Over Rs 450 crore worth of these products have been seized, with more than 10,000 cases filed to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:46 IST
The Maharashtra government is intensifying its battle against the illegal trade of gutkha and pan masala by possibly invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Food and Drugs Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal announced. This move comes in response to rampant violations despite bans.

To date, authorities have confiscated gutkha and pan masala valued at Rs 450 crore and logged over 10,000 legal cases. The minister emphasized the state's commitment by seeking legal guidance from the Law and Judiciary Department regarding the use of MCOCA against offenders.

Opposition leaders suggest holding border region authorities accountable for monitoring and apprehending vehicles transporting these banned substances from other states. The transport and sale networks are under scrutiny as Maharashtra pushes for tougher legal action.

