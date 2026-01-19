Left Menu

Bandy in America: Tackling Challenges and Paving the Way

The United States saw mixed results at the Bandy World Championship, with structural challenges hindering their progress. Despite all teams playing on one rink, there's optimism for growth through community engagement and smaller venues. Sweden's dominance continues, but U.S. coaches remain positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pori | Updated: 19-01-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 00:46 IST
This past weekend, the United States concluded its participation in the Bandy World Championship with a sense of both achievement and challenge. The U.S. men's team finished fourth, while the women's team secured third place, showcasing strides in the sport against ongoing structural hurdles.

Bandy, a fusion of ice hockey and soccer played on vast ice fields, demands significant infrastructure. The U.S. measures success not just in medals but in player involvement and the sport's sustainable growth, according to Chris Middlebrook and Chris Halden, coaches of the women's and men's teams, respectively.

Financial and logistical hurdles, notably the absence of enough full-sized rinks, impede the sport's U.S. expansion, Middlebrook notes. Sweden's access to indoor facilities and early training enhances their competitive edge. Despite these challenges, the U.S. maintains a hopeful outlook, emphasizing participation and perseverance.

