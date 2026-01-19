Bandy in America: Tackling Challenges and Paving the Way

This past weekend, the United States concluded its participation in the Bandy World Championship with a sense of both achievement and challenge. The U.S. men's team finished fourth, while the women's team secured third place, showcasing strides in the sport against ongoing structural hurdles.

Bandy, a fusion of ice hockey and soccer played on vast ice fields, demands significant infrastructure. The U.S. measures success not just in medals but in player involvement and the sport's sustainable growth, according to Chris Middlebrook and Chris Halden, coaches of the women's and men's teams, respectively.

Financial and logistical hurdles, notably the absence of enough full-sized rinks, impede the sport's U.S. expansion, Middlebrook notes. Sweden's access to indoor facilities and early training enhances their competitive edge. Despite these challenges, the U.S. maintains a hopeful outlook, emphasizing participation and perseverance.

