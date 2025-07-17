Tragedy Strikes as Police Inaction Alleged in Molestation Case
A local police officer was suspended after a girl's reported suicide following alleged police inaction on her molestation complaint. Two suspects were arrested, but the family blames authorities for negligence. Police have deployed personnel to maintain calm, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A police outpost officer faced suspension on Thursday after a girl's alleged suicide brought to light claims of police inaction in a molestation incident, officials confirmed.
The tragic event occurred on Wednesday when the girl reportedly took her life within her home. The victim's family, joined by local villagers, voiced their grievances against the law enforcement authorities, accusing them of negligence and inaction.
Subsequent investigations by the police revealed shortcomings, leading to the suspension of Madhavpur outpost in-charge Pawan Kumar Giri. While two individuals linked to the molestation were apprehended, efforts are ongoing to arrest additional suspects, and a forensic analysis is pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- inaction
- suicide
- molestation
- complaint
- suspended
- investigation
- arrests
- family
- forensic
ALSO READ
Building collapse: After their complaint against minister, two NHAI officials booked on charges of endangering life
Jobe Bellingham suspended and will miss out on Club World Cup reunion with brother Jude
Malayalam actor Minu Muneer arrested by Kochi Cyber Police over defamation complaint, later granted bail
Karnataka govt moves HC challenging CAT order reinstating IPS officer suspended over stampede
Complaints serve as medium of communication between people, govt: Delhi CM