Tragedy Strikes as Police Inaction Alleged in Molestation Case

A police outpost officer faced suspension on Thursday after a girl's alleged suicide brought to light claims of police inaction in a molestation incident, officials confirmed.

The tragic event occurred on Wednesday when the girl reportedly took her life within her home. The victim's family, joined by local villagers, voiced their grievances against the law enforcement authorities, accusing them of negligence and inaction.

Subsequent investigations by the police revealed shortcomings, leading to the suspension of Madhavpur outpost in-charge Pawan Kumar Giri. While two individuals linked to the molestation were apprehended, efforts are ongoing to arrest additional suspects, and a forensic analysis is pending.

