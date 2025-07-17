Left Menu

Heroin Haul Uncovered Near Indo-Pak Border

Over 8 kg of heroin was found in 15 packets during a BSF search near Punjab's Ferozepur, close to the India-Pakistan border. The operation took place in village Bhanewala and involved packets wrapped in yellow tape with devices attached, according to BSF officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug seizure unfolded near the India-Pakistan border with the recovery of over 8 kg of heroin by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

The discovery took place after BSF troops conducted a meticulous search operation near village Bhanewala, leading to the unearthing of 15 packets of the drug.

According to official reports, each packet was secured with yellow adhesive tape and equipped with iron hooks and illuminating devices, indicating a sophisticated attempt to smuggle the contraband.

