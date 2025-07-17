Heroin Haul Uncovered Near Indo-Pak Border

A significant drug seizure unfolded near the India-Pakistan border with the recovery of over 8 kg of heroin by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

The discovery took place after BSF troops conducted a meticulous search operation near village Bhanewala, leading to the unearthing of 15 packets of the drug.

According to official reports, each packet was secured with yellow adhesive tape and equipped with iron hooks and illuminating devices, indicating a sophisticated attempt to smuggle the contraband.

