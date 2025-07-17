Israel Demands U.N. Human Rights Council Probe Ended

Israel has called for the United Nations Human Rights Council to abolish a commission tasked with investigating rights violations in the Palestinian territories and Israel. A letter seen by Reuters reveals that Israel accuses the council of bias against the nation.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Daniel Meron, stated that the Independent International Commission of Inquiry discriminates against Israel. The commission has been condemned by Israeli authorities for its findings regarding military actions post-Hamas attacks in October 2023.

The commission was originally established in May 2021 to examine hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Its evidence can be utilized in tribunals such as the International Criminal Court. Council spokesperson Pascal Sim noted that the commission's abolition would require a decision from the Council's 47 members.

(With inputs from agencies.)