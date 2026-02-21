Mysterious Death of British National in Shimla Hotel Triggers Investigation

An 86-year-old British citizen named Barry Elvin Moss was discovered dead in his hotel room in Shimla, raising questions about the circumstances of his demise. The police reported that hotel staff found him unconscious and immediately alerted authorities.

After Moss was transferred to IGMC Hospital, he was declared deceased. Initial investigations conducted by a police team led by a deputy superintendent have not revealed any signs of foul play, though the room was locked from the inside.

Police have secured the scene for further inspection, and the body is awaiting post-mortem. The UK embassy has been contacted, and more detailed inquiries into the nature of his death will proceed once a response is received from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)